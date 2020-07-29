Cornerstone Arranges $6.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Hull, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

HULL, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $6.5 million construction loan for a 42-unit multifamily project in Hull, a town located on Nantasket Beach. The property will consist of studio and one-bedroom units, as well as 1,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and living areas with a mix of vinyl-wood flooring and carpeting. The loan carried an 85 percent loan-to-value ratio, 24 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. A contingent of community bankers provided the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.