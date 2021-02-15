REBusinessOnline

Cornerstone Arranges $6.5M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $6.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 26-unit apartment building in Cambridge. Originally built in 1903, the property consists of 25 three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit that have been renovated in phases over the last several years. Cornerstone arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and 24 months of interest-only payments. The borrower was locally based management firm The Micozzi Companies.

