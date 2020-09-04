Cornerstone Brokers $6.9M Construction Loan for Boston Apartment Project

BOSTON — Cornerstone Realty Capital has brokered $6.9 million in construction financing for a 12-unit apartment project in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. Units will average 1,300 square feet and will feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and in-unit washers and dryers. The loan was structured with 24 months of interest-only payments and a 28-year amortization schedule.