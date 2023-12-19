Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Cornerstone Community Development Corp. plans to convert the historic Prichard Hotel in downtown Huntington, W.Va., into an affordable seniors housing property.
Cornerstone Community Development to Break Ground on $51M Adaptive Reuse Project in Huntington, West Virginia

by John Nelson

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — Cornerstone Community Development Corp. plans to convert the historic Prichard Hotel in downtown Huntington into an affordable seniors housing property. The $51 million renovation will comprise converting the former hotel rooms into 108 residential living spaces, as well as repositioning the first two floors for healthcare services and additional community resources. Cornerstone Community Development’s partners on the project include Christ Temple Church, Winterwood Development and CVS Health, which is investing more than $17 million in the project. The timeline for construction was not disclosed.

