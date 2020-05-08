REBusinessOnline

Cornerstone Realty Capital Arranges $10M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Everett, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

EVERETT, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $10 million loan for the construction of a 51-unit multifamily project in Everett, a Northern suburb of Boston. A local lender provided the loan at a fixed interest rate, which features 24 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Massachusetts-based developer United Properties Inc. was the borrower. The project, the name of which has yet to be determined, will repurpose an existing three-story brick structure on the property, expanding it to six stories and constructing one-bedroom units that will range between 460 and 895 square feet. Amenities will include an outdoor lounge area with benches and a firepit, a fitness center and a rooftop deck.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business