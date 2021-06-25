Cornerstone Realty Capital Arranges $12.2M Loan for Refinancing of Massachusetts Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The five-story property on Washington Street in the Egleston Square area of Jamaica Plain includes 39 apartment units as well as ground-floor retail space.

JAMAICA PLAIN, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $12.2 million loan for the refinancing of a five-story apartment building in the Egleston Square neighborhood of Jamaica Plain near Boston. Completed in 2020, the property houses 39 apartment units and retail space on the ground floor. Units range in size from 515 to 1,320 square feet. Cornerstone arranged a fixed-rate loan with 12 months of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.