CALVERTON, N.Y. — Corniche Capital, a New York-based real estate investment and private equity firm, has purchased a 189,631-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island hamlet of Calverton. The sales price was $15.2 million. The site at 901-931 Burman Blvd. spans 20 acres and can support future expansion, and the building features a clear height of 48 feet, oversized drive-in doors and ample outdoor storage space. JLL represented the seller, KABR Group, in the transaction.