Corning Cos. Begins $50M Redevelopment of Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Montana to Include State’s First Whole Foods

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Montana, Retail, Western

Gallatin Crossing’s first phase of redevelopment includes the addition of a 45,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion and the addition of the first Whole Foods Market in the state of Montana.

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Corning Cos. is currently underway on a $50 million, multi-phase redevelopment of Gallatin Valley Mall, a retail center located in Bozeman.

To be known as Gallatin Crossing, the mixed-use property will feature retail, entertainment and medical space, including a 45,000-square-foot medical pavilion that will bring together Intermountain Healthcare and Ortho Montana PSC.

Whole Foods Market will also join the property with a location that marks its first in the state. The first phase of development for the project, which began in September 2022, is scheduled for completion later this year.

A second phase — which will include façade upgrades, updated parking and refreshed landscaping, signage and lighting — is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

Grossman Development Group, Boston Realty Advisors and Situs Realty Group are working with owner Corning Cos. on the project.

