Cornish, Nordblom, Boston Andes Open $54M Nightingale Apartments in Providence

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island

Nightingale-Apartments-Providence

Nightingale Apartments in Providence totals 143 units.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A development team consisting of Maryland-based Cornish Cos., New England-area developer Nordblom Co. and Boston Andes Capital LLC has opened Nightingale Apartments, a $54 million multifamily community in downtown Providence. The property features 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and ranging in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet and 11,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and an elevated courtyard.

