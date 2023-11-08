Coro Realty Acquires 153,486 SF Noonday Creek Crossing Shopping Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KENNESAW, GA. — Coro Realty has acquired Noonday Creek Crossing, a 153,486-square-foot shopping center located at 2911 George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw, a northern suburb of Atlanta. An affiliate of Fletcher Bright Co. sold the retail center to Coro Realty for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 15 acres adjacent to Kennesaw State University’s sports and entertainment complex, Noonday Creek Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, PGA Tour Superstore and Medici Medical Arts Center. The shopping center was built in 1996 and renovated in 2005.

Zach Taylor of Institutional Property Advisors brokered the sale. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and J.P. Cordeiro of CBRE arranged an $8.6 million acquisition loan through Affinity Bank on behalf of Coro Realty.