Coro Realty Acquires Historic Office, Retail Building in Chattanooga

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Signal Mill, a former textile mill, was renovated in 2017 to include restaurant and office uses.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Atlanta-based Coro Realty Advisors LLC has acquired Signal Mill, a 44,764-square-foot office and retail building situated on three acres in the NorthShore district of Chattanooga. An affiliate of Woodberry Group LLC sold the renovated property, which is a former textile mill, for an undisclosed amount. Colliers International’s Hayes Swann, Joe Montgomery and Tony D’Ambrosio brokered the sale. Signal Mill was built in 1916 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The two-story brick building at 205 Manufacturers Road was originally used for making clothing until it closed in 1986. Developers renovated the former mill in 2017. Food Works, Genevieve Bond Gifts, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Mean Mug Coffee and Pigtails & Crewcuts are among the retail and dining tenants occupying Signal Mill’s first floor. Covenant Transport Service, a trucking and logistics company, occupies the entire second floor. Located across the street from the 23-acre Renaissance Park, Signal Mill is within walking distance of the historic Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects the NorthShore area to downtown Chattanooga.