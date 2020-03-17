REBusinessOnline

Coro Realty, Pope & Land Acquire Three Shopping Centers Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Muntzing-Sattele Co. sold three retail assets near Atlanta, including Brookside Station (pictured) in Alpharetta.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based partnership between Coro Realty and Pope & Land has acquired three shopping centers spanning 118,500 square feet north of Atlanta. The first property is the 23,500-square-foot Brookside Station in Alpharetta. The asset is situated along Old Milton Parkway, 35 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Also included in the sale was Mansell Oaks, which spans 43,000 square feet. Mansell Oaks is situated in Roswell, 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The final property is Town Center Oaks in Kennesaw. The property comprises 52,000 square feet and is situated 23 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Dunwoody, Ga.-based Muntzing-Sattele Co. sold the properties for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business