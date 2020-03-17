Coro Realty, Pope & Land Acquire Three Shopping Centers Near Atlanta

Muntzing-Sattele Co. sold three retail assets near Atlanta, including Brookside Station (pictured) in Alpharetta.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based partnership between Coro Realty and Pope & Land has acquired three shopping centers spanning 118,500 square feet north of Atlanta. The first property is the 23,500-square-foot Brookside Station in Alpharetta. The asset is situated along Old Milton Parkway, 35 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Also included in the sale was Mansell Oaks, which spans 43,000 square feet. Mansell Oaks is situated in Roswell, 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The final property is Town Center Oaks in Kennesaw. The property comprises 52,000 square feet and is situated 23 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Dunwoody, Ga.-based Muntzing-Sattele Co. sold the properties for an undisclosed price.