Coro Realty, Pope & Land Sell Three Metro Atlanta Shopping Centers Totaling 120,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Another Broken Egg is a tenant at Brookside Station, a shopping center in Alpharetta, Ga., that Coro Realty and Pope & Land recently sold.

ALPHARETTA, KENNESAW AND ROSWELL, GA. — Coro Realty and Pope & Land Enterprises have sold three shopping centers totaling 120,000 square feet in metro Atlanta. The joint venture acquired the properties as a portfolio in February 2020, purchasing them from Muntzing-Sattele. Most recently, the partnership completed the disposition of Brookside Station, a 23,500-square-foot retail center located on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. In August 2022, the partners sold Town Center Oaks, a 52,000-square-foot shopping center in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Mimms Enterprises acquired Mansell Oaks, a 43,000-square-foot property located in Roswell, approximately 20 miles north of Atlanta, in November 2022. The sales prices and other buyers were not disclosed.