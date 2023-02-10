REBusinessOnline

Coro Realty, Pope & Land Sell Three Metro Atlanta Shopping Centers Totaling 120,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Another Broken Egg is a tenant at Brookside Station, a shopping center in Alpharetta, Ga., that Coro Realty and Pope & Land recently sold.

ALPHARETTA, KENNESAW AND ROSWELL, GA. — Coro Realty and Pope & Land Enterprises have sold three shopping centers totaling 120,000 square feet in metro Atlanta. The joint venture acquired the properties as a portfolio in February 2020, purchasing them from Muntzing-Sattele. Most recently, the partnership completed the disposition of Brookside Station, a 23,500-square-foot retail center located on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. In August 2022, the partners sold Town Center Oaks, a 52,000-square-foot shopping center in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Mimms Enterprises acquired Mansell Oaks, a 43,000-square-foot property located in Roswell, approximately 20 miles north of Atlanta, in November 2022. The sales prices and other buyers were not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  