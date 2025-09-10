Coro Realty Sells Chick-fil-A-Occupied Restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — Coro Realty has sold a newly constructed restaurant located at 3234 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Chick-fil-A occupies the property on a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Chris Bosworth and Matt Karempelis of CBRE brokered the transaction.

The 5,200-square-foot restaurant is situated on 1.4 acres near the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads. The Chick-fil-A, which opened in May, serves as an outparcel at Buckhead Place, a mixed-use campus that houses Marshalls, LA Fitness, Five Below, Salon Studios Beauty Mall, Amalfi Pizza and Red Phone Booth.

Upcoming components at Buckhead Place include the 20-story Tower on Piedmont apartments, 171-room Hyatt Place hotel, 186-room Hampton Inn hotel and the recently delivered, 291-unit Beverly by Alta apartment community that features a three-story parking deck.