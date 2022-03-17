Coro Realty Sells Cross Country Plaza Shopping Center in Columbus, Georgia for $42.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Anchored by Publix, Cross Country Plaza was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

COLUMBUS, GA. — Atlanta-based Coro Realty has sold Cross Country Plaza, a 314,000-square-foot retail center in Columbus, for $42.6 million. The buyer was an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners. Transwestern’s Southeast Investment Services Group represented Coro Realty in the transaction.

Anchored by Publix, Cross Country Plaza was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Goodwill, Chipotle, Chuck E Cheese’s, Mattress Firm and 2nd & Charles. Located on Macon Road off Interstate 185, the property is 10.9 miles from Fort Benning, which is the third largest employer in Georgia. The property is also 42.6 miles from Auburn University. Built in 1956, the property was renovated in 2000 and then again in 2012.