Coro Realty recently acquired the land in Woodstock, Ga., for Ridgewalk Storage, a 83,000-square-foot, two-story self-storage facility.
Coro Realty to Develop Four Self-Storage Facilities in Georgia

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coro Realty Advisors plans to develop four new self-storage facilities in Georgia. The recent developments include Auburn Avenue Storage in Columbus, Lake Lanier Storage in Flowery Branch, Ridgewalk Storage in Woodstock and Georgetown Storage in Dunwoody. Auburn Avenue Storage is a three-story building that adds 57,000 leasable square feet of climate-controlled storage space to Coro’s existing property, which the company has owned since 2018.

Lake Lanier Storage is currently under construction. The two-story facility will provide 75,000 leasable square feet of climate-controlled storage and 49,000 square feet for boat and vehicle storage. Coro Realty recently acquired the land for Ridgewalk Storage, with plans to break ground on the 83,000-square-foot, two-story project this fall. Georgetown Storage, a four-story facility that will offer approximately 120,000 leasable square feet of storage space, is in the planning stage.

