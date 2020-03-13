Coronavirus Resources for the Commercial Real Estate Industry
As concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19) mount and the stock market is impacted, REBusinessOnline has compiled a number of commercial real estate industry reports to help readers find the information they need.
The reports are organized by relevance and timeliness. Please check back often for new resources as they become available.
Commercial Real Estate Reports on Coronavirus
Avison Young
Avison Young Briefing Note: COVID-19 (03/12/2020)
- Commercial real estate will see secondary impacts from reduced economic activity and temporary “wait-and-see” disruptions as elevated uncertainty and risk will cause some businesses to delay investment or expansion plans.
- Cross-border investment in particular is likely to slow in the short term
- Long-term: Deglobalization of supply chains likely, with many people shifting towards remote work and study.
Marcus & Millichap
Coronavirus Outbreak Special Report (03/12/2020)
- Interest rates are at a record low. The flow of capital from the stock market into bonds has driven the 10-year Treasury note down by more than 70 basis points over the past two weeks (since end of February).
- Long-term stability of commercial real estate is unchanged, offering significantly less volatility than other investment options.
Cushman & Wakefield
Coronavirus Updates as of March 10, 2020 (03/12/2020)
- Decline in equity markets can have impact on consumer spending.
- It is still too early to quantify the impact of the wealth effect or draw any hard conclusions. It is also too early to determine the impact on labor markets.
- Oil prices are down, which is typically good for net oil-importing countries. However, consumers unlikely to spend money or travel in the short term.
- Economic activity beginning again in China outside of Hubei province.
- There isn’t a lot of data to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on property markets.
Coronavirus Update — A Few Positives (3/10/2020)
- If the U.S. economy were truly in trouble, it would likely show up in the jobless claims data first. The COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t appear to be impacting the labor markets yet.
- The stock market has not historically been a very reliable predictor of recessions. There have been five stock market corrections (S&P 500 down 10% or more) in the current U.S. economic expansion before the current one and none of them has precipitated a recession.
JLL
Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fear in the United States (03/04/2020)
- The Fed has already taken emergency measures by cutting interest rates 50 basis points (bps) to try to bolster the economy.
- Historically, events such as 9/11 or other more localized virus outbreaks (such as H1N1), produced more temporary than prolonged impacts on the economy and the CRE market. If the outbreak does not spread widely or becomes contained within a relatively short period of time, we would expect a short (even if acute) impact lasting a couple of quarters at most and relatively quick rebound in growth. If the impact persists, and the response becomes more pronounced, then the probability of our more prolonged, severe downside scenarios will increase.
REIS
Peak Uncertainty: The Possible Effect of COVID-19 on U.S. Multifamily and CRE (03/03/2020)
- First, second and third order effects of the virus
- Health of equity markets
- Office leases versus co-working
Colliers
Special Report: COVID-19 Coronavirus (03/09/2020)
- Impact to the Pacific Northwest extremely likely, as the region is heavily dependent on China for trade.
- Lists some sectors likely to be impacted in the short term, including office, industrial, construction.
- The effects are likely to be short term, although supply chain disruptions will be particularly bad for construction, as the steel supply from China dwindles.
Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM)
IREM statement and actions on Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (3/10/2020)
- Pandemic Guide For Real Estate Managers (03/10/2020)
- IREM/NAA webinar “Coronavirus Outbreak: What Property Managers Need to Know (03/10/2020)
Sector-Specific Reports & Resources
Multifamily Housing
National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)
Coronavirus Preparedness for Apartment Firms (03/09/2020)
- NMHC suggests developing an incident response plan for exposure in apartments, as well as encouraging people to listen to and communicate with government officials, tenants and employees
Student Housing
Student Housing Business:
The Coronavirus Outbreak: A Guide to The Impact on Student Housing (03/13/2020)
- Katie Sloan discusses campus closures (and the logic behind them).
- The situation means increased responsibility for property managers of on- and off-campus housing.
Seniors Housing
Brookdale
How Brookdale is responding to the COVID-19 virus (03/11/2020)
Hospitality
CBRE
Coronavirus and the Fear of Travel: Implications for the Lodging Market (03/06/2020)
- Includes comparisons to similar events (including oil crises)
Industrial
CBRE
Coronavirus and Supply Chain: Implications for the Industrial Market (03/06/2020)
- Supply chain disruptions to create difficulties for manufacturing
- Countries likely to look for alternatives to China
- Implications for industrial real estate: industrial leases are longer-term and are less likely to respond to short-term disruptions
- Annual growth forecasts for 2020 only minimally changed
Larger Economic Views
S&P Global
Coronavirus Impact: Key Takeaways From Our Articles (03/12/2020)
- Uncertainty about the speed of the spread has roiled financial markets, weighed on business across industries and sectors, and looks set to take a significant bite out of global GDP growth.
- Company expects the effects of COVID-19 to trim 0.5 percentage points (ppt) from global GDP growth this year, reducing China’s economic growth by 0.9 ppt, the eurozone’s by 0.5 ppt and U.S. GDP growth by 0.3 ppt.
- Chinese consumers and supply chains to be affected
Company & Association Resources with Ongoing Updates
Connex
Coronavirus Resources for FMs (Continual Update)
National Retail Federation
Coronavirus Resources for Retailers (Continual Update)
AFIRE (Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate)
COVID-19 Impacts, Outlook, and Resources (Continual Update)
Wells Fargo
Economic Commentary (Continual Update)
Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM)
IREM statement and actions on Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Continual Update)
DLA Piper
Coronavirus Resource Center (Continual Update)
Foreign Impacts
CBRE
COVID-19: Implications for EMEA Real Estate (03/12/2020)
- Travel restrictions/fear of exposure will affect meetings and conferences (impacting hotel and retail sectors).
- Unlikely to affect real estate long term. Growing calls for additional interest rate cuts could further support the low yield environment.
Cushman & Wakefield
Coronavirus: Impact on the Global Property Markets (02/28/2020)
- Coronavirus is battering the Chinese economy, which is beginning to impact the rest of the world.
- Too early to gauge leasing fundamentals.
- The daily number newly reported COVID-19 cases has been declining in China in recent weeks.
- The global economy was gathering momentum heading into 2020. Assuming infections globally will abate by mid-year, and with more government stimulus now going in, market conditions will be primed for a robust rebound as pent up demand is unleashed.
Potential Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Commercial Real Estate in Asia Pacific (02/18/2020)
- Office: Transaction activity in Chinese cities likely to be curtailed (short term)
- Retail: Chinese retailers likely to be hardest hit
- Tourism: Numbers will be down
- Industrial: Impact depends on quarantine periods
Colliers International
COVID-19: Insights & Recommendations for APAC Real Estate (Continual Update)
- COVID-19: Impact on APAC Real Estate Capital Markets (03/13/2020)
- COVID-19: Impact on APAC Occupier Property Markets (03/13/2020)
This collection compiled by Sarah Daniels. Please email [email protected] for more information or to share additional industry reports.