REBusinessOnline

Corporate Center Properties Sells Industrial Property Near Charlotte for $31.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

At the time of sale, the 235,400-square-foot Oates Crossing was leased to 13 tenants.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Corporate Center Properties has sold Oates Crossing, a four-building, 235,400-square-foot industrial/flex asset in Mooresville. The seller delivered the property in 2005 and expanded the campus in 2018. At the time of sale, the portfolio was leased to 13 tenants. Oates Crossing is situated on 16 acres at 105 and 115 Corporate Center Drive and 120 and 128 Talbert Road, one mile from Interstate 77 and 32 miles north of downtown Charlotte. Patrick Nally, Hunter Barron and Pete Pittroff of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Greenville, S.C.-based RealOp Investments acquired the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  