Corporate Center Properties Sells Industrial Property Near Charlotte for $31.8M

At the time of sale, the 235,400-square-foot Oates Crossing was leased to 13 tenants.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Corporate Center Properties has sold Oates Crossing, a four-building, 235,400-square-foot industrial/flex asset in Mooresville. The seller delivered the property in 2005 and expanded the campus in 2018. At the time of sale, the portfolio was leased to 13 tenants. Oates Crossing is situated on 16 acres at 105 and 115 Corporate Center Drive and 120 and 128 Talbert Road, one mile from Interstate 77 and 32 miles north of downtown Charlotte. Patrick Nally, Hunter Barron and Pete Pittroff of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Greenville, S.C.-based RealOp Investments acquired the asset.