Corporate Fitness Solutions Signs 8,385 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Corporate Fitness Solutions has signed an 8,385-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 4950 Keller Springs Road was built in 1980 and totals 60,118 square feet. Adam Curran of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kennington Parkway Ltd.