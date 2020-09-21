Corporate Property Dispositions Hires Tom Gallagher as Vice President, to Oversee Mid-Atlantic Region

ATLANTA — Corporate Property Dispositions (CPD) has hired Tom Gallagher as vice president. In the role, Gallagher will manage client requirements throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. CPD specializes in lease and sale negotiations on behalf of landlords and owners.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, where Gallagher will be based. Prior to joining CPD, Gallagher worked for The Home Depot’s real estate division. While there, he oversaw the permitting and opening of more than 70 stores.

Gallagher earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.