Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Corporate Suites Signs 34,857 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Corporate Suites has signed a 13-year, 34,857-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of flexible workspace solutions will occupy the entire 18th and 19th floors of the 22-story building at 16 E. 34th St. David Rosenbloom and Matthew Etlinger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan and Alexander Bermingham internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Wohio Holding Inc.

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