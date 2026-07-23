Corporate Suites Signs 34,857 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Corporate Suites has signed a 13-year, 34,857-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of flexible workspace solutions will occupy the entire 18th and 19th floors of the 22-story building at 16 E. 34th St. David Rosenbloom and Matthew Etlinger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan and Alexander Bermingham internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Wohio Holding Inc.