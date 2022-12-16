REBusinessOnline

Corporex Cos. Sells 205,000 SF Atlantic Corporate Center in Metro Cincinnati

ERLANGER, KY. — Corporex Cos. has sold Atlantic Corporate Center, an office building in the Cincinnati suburb of Erlanger, for $31.3 million. Matt Waggoner and Josh Gerth of JLL represented the buyer, Answers in Genesis, in the transaction. The Christian parachurch organization plans to transform the 205,000-square-foot building into its headquarters. Featuring a full-service cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor fitness trail, medical clinic and a 100-person auditorium, the building will house the organization’s K-12 school, center for Christian teachers, streaming platform and graphic arts division. Answers in Genesis plans to move into the building in the summer of next year.

