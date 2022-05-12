REBusinessOnline

Corporex Signs Logistics Firm to Office Lease at Ovation Office Building in Newport, Kentucky

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Office, Southeast

The new office building will span 100,000 square feet across five floors. MegaCorp will serve as the anchor tenant of the building and occupy two full floors. (Photo courtesy of Corporex)

NEWPORT, KY. — Corporex has signed MegaCorp Logistics, a transportation freight and logistics firm based in Wilmington, N.C., to an office lease at Ovation, a 25-acre mixed-use development located at 200 W. Third St. in Newport. Situated near Cincinnati where the Ohio and Licking rivers meet, the new office building will span 100,000 square feet across five floors. MegaCorp will serve as the anchor tenant of the building and occupy two full floors. The firm’s new regional headquarters will bring 250 to 300 jobs to the market when the firm begins to move into the space in early 2023. Corporex recently kicked off construction on the 132-room Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel at Ovation that will feature a plaza-level restaurant with a bar and a rooftop bar. The hotel and office building comprise Phase II of Ovation, and Phase III will include a riverfront mixed-use building that will include a 1,600-space parking structure with for-sale and rental residential units, shops, restaurants, entertainment and a membership-based fitness and social club.

