The Riley, anew apartment community in Burleson, totals 178 units.
Corsair Ventures Opens 178-Unit Multifamily Complex in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Corsair Ventures has opened The Riley, a 178-unit multifamily complex in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Designed by HEDK Architects, The Riley offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 880 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog spa, wine bar, clubhouse/activity center, game room, coworking offices and package lockers. Rents start at roughly $1,250 per month for a studio apartment.

