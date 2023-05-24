CORTA Development Acquires Former Shopko Building in Onalaska, Wisconsin, Begins Redevelopment

ONALASKA, WIS. — CORTA Development has acquired a building formerly occupied by Shopko in Onalaska, a city in western Wisconsin. The firm has begun a redevelopment of the property, which is part of East Towne Plaza. New retailers joining the center include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra, Ulta Beauty and Five Below. CORTA expects to complete the project prior to the end of the year. Mid-America Real Estate-WI LLC brokered the sale of the Shopko building. Mid-America has also represented CORTA in the previous acquisitions of vacant Shopko stores in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and West Bend over the past 18 months.