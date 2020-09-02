Corteva Agriscience Leases 300,000 SF in Galesburg, Illinois

GALESBURG, ILL. — Corteva Agriscience has leased 300,000 square feet at a former Maytag facility located at 1801 Monmouth Blvd. in Galesburg, about 45 miles northwest of Peoria. Corteva is an agricultural chemical and seed company. Phoenix Investors owns the building, which has been vacant since Maytag closed the plant over a decade ago. Phoenix purchased the facility in June 2019. Corteva will take occupancy this fall once renovations are completed.