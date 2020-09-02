REBusinessOnline

Corteva Agriscience Leases 300,000 SF in Galesburg, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

GALESBURG, ILL. — Corteva Agriscience has leased 300,000 square feet at a former Maytag facility located at 1801 Monmouth Blvd. in Galesburg, about 45 miles northwest of Peoria. Corteva is an agricultural chemical and seed company. Phoenix Investors owns the building, which has been vacant since Maytag closed the plant over a decade ago. Phoenix purchased the facility in June 2019. Corteva will take occupancy this fall once renovations are completed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  