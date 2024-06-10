Monday, June 10, 2024
Cortland has renamed the property as Cortland Harbour Cove and plans to add a pickleball court and dog park to the community.
Cortland Acquires 240-Unit Harbour Cove Apartments in South Florida, Plans Renovation

by John Nelson

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Atlanta-based Cortland has acquired Harbour Cove, a 240-unit, Class B apartment community located in Pembroke Pines, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Cortland has renamed the property as Cortland Harbour Cove. The community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom units with dens, as well as a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts and volleyball courts.

Cortland plans to make capital improvements to the property, including full kitchen renovations, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, cosmetic upgrades to the clubhouse and fitness center and the addition of a new dog park and pickleball court. Nearby attractions to Cortland Harbour Cove include Pembroke Pines City Center and Miramar.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Cortland now owns and operates four assets in Broward County alone and 46 assets spanning more than 16,000 units across Florida.

