Cortland Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based multifamily investment and development firm Cortland has acquired a 288-unit property in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. Villas River Oaks offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 625 to 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, lounge, community garden and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller was international investment firm Heitman. The sales price was not disclosed. The new ownership will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Cortland River Oaks.

