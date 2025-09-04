Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based multifamily investment firm Cortland has acquired Wynnewood at Wortham, a 444-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1998 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 719 to 1,254 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, leasing center, fitness and business center, two pools, two dog parks, a car wash station and multiple grills. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program and to rebrand the property as Cortland Wortham. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.