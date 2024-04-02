Cortland Begins Construction of 294-Unit Cortland Peterson Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Cortland has commenced construction of Cortland Peterson, an apartment community located near Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. The initial phase of the 294-unit project is slated for completion in summer 2025, with the final phase scheduled for delivery in summer 2026.

Consisting of two-, three- and four-story buildings, the community will offer a mix of living options for residents. Units will feature granite countertops and matte black fixtures in the kitchens and bathrooms, smart locks, Nest thermostats and hardwood flooring.

Community amenities will include a large courtyard with a pool, cabanas, a hot tub, an outdoor grill and kitchen, a fire pit, fitness center and a leash-free dog park. Additionally, Cortland Peterson will offer a fourth-story sky lounge with a bar and views of Pikes Peak.

The project is a joint venture with Promus Realty Properties, Iviron Capital Partners and BMO Bank.