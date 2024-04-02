Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Cortland Begins Construction of 294-Unit Cortland Peterson Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Cortland has commenced construction of Cortland Peterson, an apartment community located near Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. The initial phase of the 294-unit project is slated for completion in summer 2025, with the final phase scheduled for delivery in summer 2026.

Consisting of two-, three- and four-story buildings, the community will offer a mix of living options for residents. Units will feature granite countertops and matte black fixtures in the kitchens and bathrooms, smart locks, Nest thermostats and hardwood flooring.

Community amenities will include a large courtyard with a pool, cabanas, a hot tub, an outdoor grill and kitchen, a fire pit, fitness center and a leash-free dog park. Additionally, Cortland Peterson will offer a fourth-story sky lounge with a bar and views of Pikes Peak.

The project is a joint venture with Promus Realty Properties, Iviron Capital Partners and BMO Bank.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $328M Construction Loan for Luxury Condo...

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Westmont Commons in Asheville for...

Trademark Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of 45-Acre Shopping...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 181-Unit Multifamily...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 15-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Public-Private Partnership Opens 169-Unit The Canopy Apartments at...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys 118,751 SF Mercado...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Refinancing for Larson...