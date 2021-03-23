REBusinessOnline

Cortland Opens $74M Apartment Community in Downtown Dallas

Development, Multifamily, Texas

Cortland Farmers Market in Dallas, named for a nearby farmers market, totals 220 units.

DALLAS — Cortland, an Atlanta-based multifamily developer, has opened Cortland Farmers Market, a $74 million apartment community located at 1011 S. Harwood St. in downtown Dallas. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include on-demand fitness and wellness classes, a 24-hour fitness and yoga studio, private resident bar, resort-style rooftop pool and a dog park. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

