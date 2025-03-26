Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Cortland and Pamera North America plan to rebrand Peace Apartments as Cortland Glenwood South. The Publix grocery store on the ground level was not included in the sale.
Cortland, Pamera Purchase and Rebrand 417-Unit Peace Apartments in Downtown Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cortland and Pamera North America have purchased Peace Apartments, a 417-unit multifamily community located at 417 W. Peace St. in downtown Raleigh. The new ownership is rebranding the 12-story high-rise as Cortland Glenwood South.

The property is part of Phase I of Smoky Hollow, a mixed-use development by locally based Kane Realty. The acquisition also includes a parking garage with direct elevator access to the Publix on the ground level and one retail bay within Smoky Hollow. The Publix grocery store was not included in the sale.

Kane Realty sold the multifamily community to Cortland and Pamera for an undisclosed price. Cortland plans to renovate the interior corridors and amenity areas at Cortland Glenwood South, as well as enhance the package delivery process for tenants and add a new urgent care provider on the ground level.

Cortland Glenwood South features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a heated swimming pool, fire pit, sky lounge with TVs, a two-story fitness center and a dog grooming station.

