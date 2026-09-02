Corvant Signs 113,865 SF Industrial Lease in Douglasville, Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Corvant, an HVAC and mechanical plumbing manufacturer, has signed a full-building lease at LogistiCenter at Bright Star, a 113,865-square-foot industrial facility in Douglasville, a western suburb of Atlanta. The landlord, Dermody, recently delivered the rear-load facility, which features 32-foot clear heights, a 60-foot speed bay, 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, approximately 90 automobile parking spaces and ESFR fire protection.

Mason Marsteller of Hughes Commercial Real Estate represented Dermody in the lease negotiations. Angie Henry of The Realty Group represented Corvant.