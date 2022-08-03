Coseo Properties Sells 28,700 SF Office, Medical Building in Chula Vista, California

The 28,700-square-foot office and medical building at 690 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista, Calif., is fully leased to six tenants.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Coseo Properties completed the disposition of an office and medical building, located at 690 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista. A private investor acquired the asset for $8.8 million, or $318 per square foot.

Built in 1979 and renovated in 2016, the two-story building features 28,700 square feet of office and medical space. Recent renovations include upgrades to the building and common areas. The property features a landscaped entryway, flexible suites ranging from 818 square feet to 4,380 square feet, 11-foot ceiling heights and ample natural light. Situated on 2.9 acres, the property also includes 154 parking spaces.

At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by New American Funding, Life Residential, Eastlake Rejuvenation and Wellness Center, Excel Speech Therapy Center, Boursa Investments and Edward Jones.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Chris Williams and Ramin Salehi of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.