Cosm to Anchor 1.5 MSF Development at Cadillac Square in Detroit 

DETROIT— Immersive entertainment concept Cosm has signed on as the anchor tenant at Development at Cadillac Square, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use project scheduled to break ground in Detroit in 2025. Cosm Detroit will feature an LED dome spanning roughly 90 feet with Shared Reality technology, offering experiential sports and entertainment programming. Content will include a production of Cirque du Soleil’s “O,” as well as immersive art experiences from members of the Cosm Studios Creator Program. The venue, designed by architecture firm Rosetti, will also feature a food-and-beverage element, with gastropub-style dining, craft cocktails and a curated beer selection.