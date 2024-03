WHITEWATER, WIS. — Cost Cutters Hair Salon has signed a 1,670-square-foot lease to open at Whitewater Plaza shopping center in Whitewater, a city in southern Wisconsin. The property is located at 1139 W. Main St. Conor Farrell and Matthew Beadle of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as PNL Whitewater LLC.