Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastVirginia

CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — CoStar Group has purchased Central Place Tower, a 552,000-square-foot office building located at 1201 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The office building sits directly above the Rosslyn Metro station. The Richmond-based commercial real estate research giant plans to move 650 Washington, D.C.-area employees to the building as the company’s current lease is set to expire in 2025. CoStar previously acquired an office building at 1331 L St. NW in D.C. in 2011 before executing a sale-leaseback.

The company will occupy about 150,000 square feet in the Arlington building and pay about $14 million to Arlington County for sole rights of use of the building’s observation deck, according to Arlington Economic Development.

You may also like

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in...

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail...

MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MBA: Commercial and Multifamily Loan Originations Decline 47...

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Adds Veteran Retail...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 58,158 SF Medical Office...