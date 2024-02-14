CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — CoStar Group has purchased Central Place Tower, a 552,000-square-foot office building located at 1201 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The office building sits directly above the Rosslyn Metro station. The Richmond-based commercial real estate research giant plans to move 650 Washington, D.C.-area employees to the building as the company’s current lease is set to expire in 2025. CoStar previously acquired an office building at 1331 L St. NW in D.C. in 2011 before executing a sale-leaseback.

The company will occupy about 150,000 square feet in the Arlington building and pay about $14 million to Arlington County for sole rights of use of the building’s observation deck, according to Arlington Economic Development.