CoStar Group Breaks Ground on 750,000 SF Office Campus Expansion in Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — CoStar Group has broken ground on an expansion to its corporate campus in Richmond that will bring two new buildings totaling 750,000 square feet. CoStar plans to add 2,000 new jobs to staff the new buildings, specifically in research, technology, operations, software development, marketing and sales roles. Situated on the banks of the James River, the new 21-story tower and five-story multipurpose building, which will house employee and community amenities, will expand the campus to 1 million square feet. CoStar’s current tower is located on the site at 501 S. 5th St.

Planned amenities for the campus hub include conference space, fitness and wellness capabilities, an auditorium, more than 2.6 acres of outdoor green space and retail and restaurant options. The new tower is designed to achieve LEED certification and will feature 50,000 square feet of elevated green terraces. Once the site is fully complete, CoStar Group is poised to become the largest tech company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond. The firm currently employs more than 5,300 people in 80 cities across 14 countries.