CoStar Group Plans 1 MSF Corporate Campus Expansion in Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The new corporate campus is expected to bring together over 3,000 employees focused on next generation technology, research and development, marketing, sales and operations in support of the real estate industry.

RICHMOND, VA. — CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, plans to expand its research and technology center in Richmond to exceed 1 million square feet campus.

The new corporate campus is expected to bring together over 3,000 employees focused on next generation technology, research and development, marketing, sales and operations in support of the real estate industry. Over the next five to 10 years, the planned growth would make CoStar Group the largest technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond, according to the company.

The planned corporate campus, situated on the James River, will comprise 750,000 square feet across two new planned buildings, combined with CoStar’s current building at 501 S. 5th St. The campus is expected to include a new 26-story LEED Platinum-certified office tower and a six-story, mass timber building to be used as a multipurpose campus hub for employee and community amenities.

Amenities at the CoStar campus will include conference space, fitness and wellness amenities, an auditorium, 50,000 square feet of occupiable green roof terraces, shops and a variety of restaurants and dining options, as well as over 2.7 acres of outdoor green space.

The new facility will be situated close to Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech. The employees working at the facility will work in evolving tech areas such as advanced drone imagery, 3D visualization, forecasting, machine learning, econometrics and photogrammetry.