CoStar Group to Acquire Atlanta-Based Apartment Data Company for $588M

Posted on by in Company News, District of Columbia, Georgia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA — CoStar Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Atlanta-based RentPath Inc. Although the sales price was not disclosed, The Wall Street Journal reports the sales price will be $588 million. RentPath, a digital marketing solutions provider to the multifamily housing industry, is voluntary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CoStar is a stalking horse bidder, meaning if another qualifying bid to purchase RentPath emerges, a bankruptcy auction bid will be held. Washington, D.C.-based CoStar primarily focuses on selling real estate data but is continuing its push into the multifamily sector, having previously bought Apartments.com and ForRent.com. RentPath received $74.1 million in financing to remain operational through the sales process.

