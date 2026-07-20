Monday, July 20, 2026
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CoStar-corporate-campus
After adding 750,000 square feet of office and retail space to the riverfront, CoStar’s expanded corporate office campus now spans approximately 1 million square feet along the James River. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)
DevelopmentOfficeSoutheastVirginia

CoStar Opens $460M Expanded Office Campus in Downtown Richmond

by Abby Cox

RICHMOND, VA. — CoStar Group has opened Foundry Park, its newly expanded, $460 million corporate office campus located along the James River in downtown Richmond. The expansion added 750,000 square feet of office and retail space to the riverfront.

The now 1 million-square-foot, three-building campus integrates a 26-story office tower, an entry pavilion and a six-story, multi-functional building with a food hall, collaborative workspaces, fitness and wellness amenities and LEED Platinum certification. In addition, the property features approximately three acres of landscaped open space, 50,000 square feet of rooftop terraces and a new riverfront-facing outdoor amphitheater that connects the workplace to the river and the surrounding community.

Foundry Park is designed to accommodate more than 3,000 employees working in software development, research, marketing, sales and operations.  The project team included Cushman & Wakefield (development manager), Kendall/Heaton Associates (architect of record), Whiting-Turner (general contractor) and Pickard Chilton (design architect).

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