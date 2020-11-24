CoStar to Acquire Software Platform Homesnap for $250M, Plans to Expand Service to Commercial Real Estate Agents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CoStar Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Homesnap Inc. for $250 million. Homesnap is an online and mobile software platform designed for real estate agents. According to CoStar, more than 300,000 real estate agents use the app an average of 30 times per month. Andy Florance, founder and president of CoStar, says the Washington, D.C.-based data firm will expand Homesnap’s residential platform to commercial brokers. Homesnap, also based in D.C., employs about 150 people. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

CoStar expects the acquisition to quadruple the number of users on its platform from 100,000 to 400,000 members. The sale will also nearly double the number of property listings from 1.4 million to more than 2.6 million.