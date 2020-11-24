REBusinessOnline

CoStar to Acquire Software Platform Homesnap for $250M, Plans to Expand Service to Commercial Real Estate Agents

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Company News, District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CoStar Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Homesnap Inc. for $250 million. Homesnap is an online and mobile software platform designed for real estate agents. According to CoStar, more than 300,000 real estate agents use the app an average of 30 times per month. Andy Florance, founder and president of CoStar, says the Washington, D.C.-based data firm will expand Homesnap’s residential platform to commercial brokers. Homesnap, also based in D.C., employs about 150 people. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

CoStar expects the acquisition to quadruple the number of users on its platform from 100,000 to 400,000 members. The sale will also nearly double the number of property listings from 1.4 million to more than 2.6 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  