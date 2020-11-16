CoStar: Users Nearly Double Amount of Sublease Space in US Office Market in Second, Third Quarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Office users across the United States added 42 million square feet of office space to the sublease market during the second and third quarters, according to a new report from CoStar Group. As of the end of September, the country’s inventory of office sublease space stood at approximately 157 million square feet, a 44 percent increase from third-quarter 2019. While office users added about 14 million square feet of office space to the sublease supply during the second quarter, growth was even more pronounced during the third quarter, when tenants put some 28.5 million square feet up for sublease.

According to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey, 24 percent of employed Americans were working from home in August due to COVID-19 shutdowns. An additional 18 percent of workers went into the office some days. According to the survey, 8 percent of Americans worked from home full-time prior to the pandemic.

According to CoStar, among the biggest users to put sublease space on the market were pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (415,000 square feet in Northern New Jersey); retailer Macy’s (309,660 square feet in New York); insurance company USAA (305,110 square feet in San Antonio); Ebay (212,110 square feet in San Jose); and Synchrony Financial (203,245 square feet in Atlanta).