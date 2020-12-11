REBusinessOnline

Costco-Innovel Solutions Signs 111,909 SF Industrial Lease at Bridge Point Itasca

The three-building Bridge Point Itasca is now 65 percent leased.

ITASCA, ILL. — Costco-Innovel Solutions has signed a long-term lease to occupy 111,909 square feet of Building I at Bridge Point Itasca, a three-building, 741,162-square-foot industrial campus in Itasca. Costco will use the facility for last-mile distribution of consumer products. The company will begin occupying the space immediately while the developer, Bridge Development Partners, continues to build out the interior space. Bridge Point Itasca is now 65 percent leased. It was completed this summer. Chris Nelson and Jeffrey Janda of Lee & Associates represented Bridge in the lease transaction. Chris Lydon and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young represented Costco, which acquired logistics company Innovel Solutions earlier this year.

