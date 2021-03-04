REBusinessOnline

Costco Leases 30,000 SF at Woodfield Preserve Office Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

The two-building Woodfield Preserve Office Center recently received renovations to its lobbies.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Costco Wholesale Corp. and Costco Innovel Solutions have leased 30,000 square feet at Woodfield Preserve Office Center in Schaumburg. The property is located at 10 N. Martingale Road. Costco expects to begin occupying the space in April. The two-building Woodfield Preserve recently underwent renovations such as lobby remodeling and elevator cab modernization. Amenities include fitness centers, conference centers, tenant lounges, game rooms, delis and an outdoor courtyard. William Elwood and Robert Graham of CBRE represented ownership, Zeller, in the lease transaction. David Stefancic and Lexis Livengood of Cushman & Wakefield represented Costco. Other tenants at the property include Assurance, Byline Bank, Hitachi, New York Life and Progressive.

