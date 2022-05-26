REBusinessOnline

Costco Opens 183,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center Near Port of Newark

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — Wholesale discount merchandiser Costco has opened a 183,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center roughly two miles from the Port of Newark. The facility sits on 12.6 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 36 exterior docks, 83 trailer parking spaces and 168 car parking spaces. RC Anderson served as the general contractor for the project, which was developed on a speculative basis by Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  