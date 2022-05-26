Costco Opens 183,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center Near Port of Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Wholesale discount merchandiser Costco has opened a 183,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center roughly two miles from the Port of Newark. The facility sits on 12.6 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 36 exterior docks, 83 trailer parking spaces and 168 car parking spaces. RC Anderson served as the general contractor for the project, which was developed on a speculative basis by Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties.