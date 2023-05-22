Costco Purchases 13.4 Acres Within Northland City Center in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Costco has purchased 13.4 acres within the Northland City Center development in Southfield for an undisclosed price. Alan Stern and Rich Deptula of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. The retailer plans to build Michigan’s first Costco Business Center. The property will be different from Costco’s standard consumer retail warehouses in that products will be offered in greater quantities and won’t include the bakery and pharmacy that are in current Michigan locations. The project will total 160,000 square feet. Northland City Center is the redevelopment of the former Northland Mall and will include office, retail, medical and multifamily space. No construction timeline was provided.