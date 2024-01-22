Monday, January 22, 2024
Costco and Sansone Group will first develop a 595,000-square-foot depot at the site within Legacy Park at Tradition.
Costco, Sansone Group Acquire 192 Acres in Port St. Lucie, Florida for Industrial Development

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Big-box wholesale retail giant Costco and St. Louis-based development firm Sansone Group have teamed up to purchase 192 acres within Legacy Park at Tradition, a 425-acre industrial park in Port St. Lucie. The companies plan to develop a 595,000-square-foot depot facility at the site. Costco has industrial development rights to expand its project up to 1.9 million square feet.

Other Sansone-developed projects at Legacy Park at Tradition include build-to-suit facilities for FedEx Ground and Amazon, as well as two speculative facilities. The developer is also in the planning stages of another spec facility and a cold storage property within the park.

The project team for the Costco development includes engineer Culpepper & Terpening, legal counsel Husch Blackwell, the City of Port St. Lucie and Robert Smith and Kirk Nelson at CBRE. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

