RICHMOND, TEXAS — Costco will open a 154,648-square-foot store at The Grand at Aliana, a 400,000-square-foot, 80-acre mixed-used development in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. The Washington-based discount retailer purchased the 20-acre site on which the store will be located. The opening is slated for next summer. The store will be Costco’s 39th in Texas and third in the Houston area. Locally based developer NewQuest Properties owns The Grand at Aliana.