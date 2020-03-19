Costco Wholesale Acquires Innovel Solutions for $1B to Expand Last-Mile Capacity

ISSAQUAH, WASH. — Issaquah-based Costco Wholesale Corp. has acquired Innovel Solutions, a provider of third-party logistics solutions with nationwide capabilities, for $1 billion. Innovel was a subsidiary of Transform Holdco, which operates Sears and Kmart stores. The acquisition was funded with the company’s existing cash balances.

Innovel provides last-mile delivery, complete installation and white glove capabilities for large and/or bulky products. Its network offers coverage to nearly 95 percent of the United States and Puerto Rico. Products served through Innovel include major appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions, grills, patios, fitness equipment and wine cellars.

Innovel employs over 1,500 people and operates 11 distribution and fulfillment center, as well as more than 100 final-mile, cross-dock centers with over 15 million square feet of warehouse space. The company also operates dedicated call centers.

Costco has been a customer of Innovel since 2015, and under Costco’s ownership Innovel will continue to serve Sears and other existing third-party customers.

“We have a great relationship with Innovel and share a philosophy of taking care of our members,” says Craig Jelinek, Costco’s CEO, “We believe the acquisition will allow us to grow our e-commerce sales of ‘big and bulky’ items at a faster rate.”

Costco currently operates 786 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain and one each in Iceland, France and China. Additionally, the company operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Moelis & Co. provided financial guidance and Perkins Cole provided legal counsel for the transaction.